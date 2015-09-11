22 signs your coworkers secretly hate you

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock When your coworkers like you, everything becomes easier.

Odds are, you’re not going to get along perfectly with every single one of your coworkers.

But sometimes, you’ll run into a colleague who just seems to have it out for you.

Signs your coworkers secretly hate you include never maintaining eye contact with you and always excluding you from office banter.

Haters are going to hate, right?

In our personal lives, it’s easier to dismiss people who don’t like us. But at work, being widely disliked can pose a larger problem.

Lynn Taylor, a national workplace expert and the author of “Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant: How to Manage Childish Boss Behaviour and Thrive in Your Job,” said:

“Most coworkers won’t overtly show their disdain for you so as not to cause trouble or jeopardize their own careers. They may make life difficult for you, but they will probably try to stay under the radar. Still, there are subtle red flags that they’re not out for your best interests.”

You’ll want to know those signs, says Taylor, so you can spot them when they’re present and turn things around before it’s too late.

“Of course, it’s impossible to be liked by everyone in the office,” she said.

But you should always strive to be sensitive to the needs of your fellow coworkers, remain upbeat and friendly, communicate openly, and give colleagues the benefit of the doubt.

“Those who do this have a far brighter career future,” she said. “Plus, when [we] have strong, healthy workplace relationships, you will be more effective and accomplished in your job.”

Michael Kerr, an international business speaker and author of “The Humour Advantage,” agreed.

“When your coworkers like you, everything becomes easier,” he said. “People have your back when you need it the most, you can ask for and get favours more easily, people will volunteer to help in times of need, and you can get far better cooperation even across departments.”

Being well-liked will boost your morale, which in turn will make you more productive, focused, creative, and successful in everything you do, he said.

Here are 22 subtle signs that your coworkers secretly hate you. But keep in mind that you may just be misreading their body language or tone – the workplace is certainly not immune to human misunderstanding and no one’s a mind reader.

Your gut tells you they don’t like you

If you feel like your coworkers don’t like you, then it could just be in your head, but it could also be true. If they treat you differently than everyone else, then you’re probably not their favourite person. Trust your gut and continue looking for other signs if you have a strong feeling about this.

They don’t smile when you’re around

Andrew Balcombe/Shutterstock

We’re not talking about the occasional bad day or mood swing. If your coworkers make a conscious effort not to smile when you’re in the room, then something isn’t right.

They can’t maintain eye contact with you

It’s difficult to look someone straight in the eye when you don’t like or respect them, says Taylor. If you notice that your colleagues avoid eye contact while speaking with you, then those are probably the reasons.

“They’re afraid that you may be able to detect hostility, so the path of least resistance is for them to look away or avoid being around you wherever possible,” Taylor said.

They constantly stare at you

Shutterstock/Blend Images

Alternatively, a prolonged, intense stare can also be a sign of rudeness, aggression, or hostility, CNN reported.

Whether or not someone avoids your gaze or gives you a hostile glare depends on their personality and whether or not they’re comfortable with coming across as aggressive.

Then again, it’s possible that the starer is just awkward or zoning out.

They avoid you

Writing for the Muse, Kat Boogard gave a striking example of the lengths someone might go to in order to escape the presence of a disliked coworker: “When it’s just the two of you waiting for an elevator, he decides to walk down the stairs – all 14 flights.”

If you notice that your coworkers take the stairs when they see you waiting for the elevator, or they wait until you return from the break room before they head in, then those are good signs that they’re avoiding you.

They don’t acknowledge your presence

If your colleagues don’t say “Good morning” when you arrive or “Have a great night” on their way out, they may be telling you they don’t like you, said Taylor.

They feed the rumour mill

Jacob Lund/Shutterstock

This is childish and unprofessional behaviour, but it happens in workplaces all the time: Someone doesn’t like you, so they spread rumours.

They’re short with you

MR. Nattanon Kanchak/Shutterstock

If you ask “How’s it going?” and they always respond with “OK” or “Fine” – or if their emails always get straight to the point and never begin with a friendly “Hello” or “Good afternoon” – then this may be a sign that they’re not a huge fan of yours.

“If they sound like a moody teenager, then that’s a pretty big red flag,” said Kerr.

They give off negative body language

Alberto Zornetta/Shutterstock

Whether it’s a subtle eye roll or constantly assuming a closed-off position with arms folded across their chest, or they don’t look up from their computer screen when you enter their office, your coworkers’ body language will often reveal their true feelings toward you, Kerr said.

They communicate with you primarily via email, even though you sit close by

If your coworkers don’t like you, they will probably try to limit their in-person communication with you. If you notice a shift toward more digital correspondence, that’s a sign.

They never ask about your personal life

If you notice that your colleagues speak with each other about their kids or hobbies, but never bring up these topics with you, they’re probably just not interested in hearing about your life, says Kerr.

They never invite you to social events

Goran Bogicevic/Shutterstock

If you never make the cut for lunch, happy hour, or project meetings over coffee, your coworkers may be trying to send you a message.

They constantly disagree with you

Motortion Films/Shutterstock

Continuously gunning down your ideas is a sign they don’t like you.

“If it feels like someone shoots down every thought before you’ve even finished a sentence, then it’s often because their dislike is so strong that they are biased against anything you suggest, even when it’s a great idea,” said Kerr.

They don’t ever include you in their office bantering or humour

“Joking around is a key way that relationships become cemented in any workplace, and not inviting you into the inner circle of bantering is a sign your coworkers may not feel comfortable around you enough to think of you as one of ‘the team,'” said Kerr.

They steal credit for your ideas

These coworkers could just be “glory hogs,” said Taylor.

But if they go out of their way to steal the limelight from you and only you, they may be trying to drive you out.

They assume unauthorised power

WAYHOME studio/Shutterstock

Sometimes coworkers who want to muscle in on your position will play boss even when they have no authority, said Taylor.

They create cliques that are reminiscent of high school

If you feel like you’re in a scene from the movie “Mean Girls,” and you’re not invited to hang out or sit with any of the office cliques, your colleagues probably don’t like you very much.

There’s a fundamental lack of trust

If you’re questioned excessively about your motives or your coworkers only dole out information on a need-to-know basis, they may be trying to sabotage your career, said Taylor.

They try to encourage you to leave the company

If throwing you under the bus doesn’t do the trick, then your coworkers may try other tactics for getting rid of you.

If they start sending you job postings at other companies, offer to put you in touch with contacts elsewhere, or tell you that they think you’d be “happier” or “more successful” in another environment – when you’re perfectly happy and thriving where you are – then it’s probably not because they’re concerned about your well-being.

Chances are, they just don’t like you and want you gone.

They throw you under the bus

Do your coworkers throw you under the bus when something goes wrong? Do they tattle on you for saying or doing something against company policy? Do they run to tell your boss any time you make a mistake?

Then they’re probably trying to get you fired.

They never make you or your work a priority

Another big sign your coworkers despise you: They never make your concerns or problems a priority, and they don’t treat your work with the same level of urgency that they do your colleagues’, Kerr said.

They get defensive around you

“If they often and immediately get defensive around you, it could indicate that there’s a lack of trust, and possibly deeper dislike,” said Kerr.

Jacquelyn Smith contributed to a previous version of this post.

Have you ever had to deal with a toxic workplace? Email [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.