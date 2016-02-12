16 signs your boss secretly has a crush on you

Warner Bros. Jennifer Aniston plays a seductive boss in ‘Horrible Bosses.’

Has your boss been complimenting you more frequently? Have they been texting you on weekend? Do they laugh at

every joke you tell — even the lame ones?

If you’re nodding to all of the above, they just might have feelings for you.

“It can be difficult to tell whether someone has a crush on you or if they’re just being extremely nice, so I caution anyone in this dilemma to tread very carefully, as misinterpreting intentions could be embarrassing for both parties, and even career-damaging,” says Michael Kerr, an international business speaker and author of “The Humour Advantage.“

But you should look for the signs that it may be a full on crush “because that could end up having extremely negative implications on your work,” he says, and you’ll want to do something about it before things get really awkward.

Here are 16 signs your boss may have a crush:

1. You have a gut feeling. Most people will give their managers the benefit of the doubt at first, but sometimes there's an inner voice telling you that something between you two feels awkward, says Lynn Taylor, a national workplace expert, leadership coach, and author of 'Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant.' 'Gut instincts aren't whims. They're your subconscious on steroids. It's putting hundreds of facts together, with the ultimate result being an emotion or physical feeling -- in this case, of discomfort or irritation. If you're unhappy or angry about the situation, you're right.' 2. They flirt. 'Carefully observe how the boss treats other colleagues before leaping to any conclusions,' says Kerr. 'They may be a very effusive, gregarious person who simply behaves that way with everyone because they're a people pleaser. And even if your boss flirts with you from time to time, again, consider how they are with other colleagues -- they may be a naturally flirtatious person who really means no harm.' And also consider your own actions. Are they flirting with you simply because you've been a little flirtatious with them? Be very cautious when interpreting someone else's intentions behind their actions. And if you determine you're the only one they flirt with, and it's not a result of your behaviour toward them, then this is a strong sign they're crushing on you. 3. They regularly schedule private or late-night meetings. If you're occasionally asked to stay beyond normal business hours, and have a legitimate joint project to work on, that's one thing, says Taylor. 'But if you start seeing a pattern of being singled out, and the meetings are always running late -- or there are too many unnecessary private meetings -- then your boss may be trying to go beyond a professional scope.' Keep in mind that if you're uncomfortable with these actions and you continue to comply with these requests, things will get worse. 4. They call or text you for no particular reason. Most managers have a heavy workload, so when they take the time out just to call you randomly without a real reason to talk, it can be a sign that they are thinking about you a bit more than they should be, says Kerr. 5. Their body language is playful or sensual. Check their body language and eye contact. If you catch them stealing glances at you often or sustaining eye contact longer than is comfortable for you, this could be a sign, says Kerr. 6. They give you preferential treatment. Yes, it could be simply because they respect you and trust your abilities, but if it crosses over into clear favoritism -- for example, they offer you opportunities that you know in your heart you don't deserve -- then it might be a sign they like you a little too much, Kerr says. Taylor agrees. She says: 'Love struck bosses may give you better projects; more mentoring time than your peers; take you to more lunches; offer you more flexible hours or other perks; be lax about your mistakes; or give you other special treatment. Sounds great? Well, unfortunately, favoritism in the workplace may not only lead to a disgruntled staff -- it can result in a hostile work environment claim by other employees, and may lead to a court case.' 7. They confide in you. Does your boss share work and personal confidences with you that you know they wouldn't share with anyone else in your office? 'Yes, they may be doing this because they trust you, but it may also be because they want to deepen the relationship and sharing confidences is a proven way to do that,' says Kerr. 8. You get overblown promises from them. A boss who has a romantic agenda may intrigue you with a seemingly exaggerated view of your great future at the company, Taylor warns. 'It may be difficult to discern if your manager is just as encouraging with everyone. But when your job outlook seems suspiciously rosy, take pause … and consider all the possible signs to get a realistic sense of their motivations.' 9. They invite you to spend time together outside of work. It might just be a simple coffee after work -- but if this happens in addition to other signs, this could be a red flag, says Kerr. 10. They suddenly change their appearance at work. New outfits, new haircuts, more attention to detail might be because they're hoping to catch someone's eye at work, Kerr explains. And it might be yours. 11. They value your opinion more than anyone else's. Again, this could just be that they value and trust you as an employee -- but if they ask you for input on personal issues, such as clothing choices, or even dating issues, this might be a sign. 'Asking you for advice on their own love life could be totally innocent, but it might also be a ploy to suss out how you really feel about them,' Kerr warns. 12. They frequently offer compliments beyond work issues. If compliments are coming your way non-stop, but they have nothing to do with work or start to sound inappropriate, your boss may have more than a friendly affinity for you, Taylor says. 'While sexual harassment training has exploded over the years, managers can still become lax. So watch for this sign.' Compliments about your appearance, fashion sense, or amazing personality are especially strong indicators, adds Kerr. 'Throwaway lines such as, 'Anyone would be lucky to have you,' may be signs they have a crush on you.' These types of comments make you feel uncomfortable, speak to your HR department immediately. 14. They make physical contact. Some people are just very touchy-feely -- but if you think your boss goes out of his or her way to touch your knee or arm, or hugs you as often as possible, they may be hinting at something. Again, if this makes you uncomfortable, you should tell someone. 15. They laugh a little too easily, and little too long, at your jokes. Overly effusive laughter can sometimes be a great 'crush barometer,' Kerr says. 16. They joke around with you. This may be a form of flirting, says Taylor. 'Humour in the workplace is necessary and builds rapport, but there's a difference between that and a boss who flirts or teases mostly with you, hoping to bring down your guard.' If your boss mostly keeps to himself, but is effusive around you, that's a sign. 'A bully boss who taunts you or makes unwanted advances is a particularly serious matter, and you should take immediate, proactive steps to stop it in its tracks.' Now what? If the signs are all there, you'll want be decisive and tread carefully. If the signs are all there, you'll want be decisive and tread carefully.

