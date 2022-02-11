8 signs that you shouldn’t convert a van into a tiny home on wheels, according to seasoned vanlifers

If you get stressed out easily by daily challenges, living in a van may not be for you, Reinholdt said.

“To anyone looking at building a camper van, I would suggest you set clear goals and expectations from the beginning,” Reinholdt said, adding that there are constantly new problems to solve while living in a van.

“If the camper portion of your van is functioning properly it’s usually just about time for the mechanical side of your van to need maintenance or repair,” he said. “You have your normal everyday life responsibilities and then on top of those, you now have new challenges each day.”

Another vanlifer, Ryan Twomey, who shares his experiences on TikTok and Youtube, told Insider that people who don’t do well with change may not enjoy van life.

“You constantly have to plan where you are going to stay, where you can fill up with water, how much electricity is left, where you can dump, and so many more things that are constantly changing,” Twomey said.