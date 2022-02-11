8 signs that you shouldn’t convert a van into a tiny home on wheels, according to seasoned vanlifers

- Converting a van into a tiny home on wheels isn’t as easy as it may look.
- Seasoned vanlifers shared 8 reasons why converting one and adopting the lifestyle might not be for you.
- If you’re easily stressed or have a hard deadline, it might not be worth the process, they said.
“It will be challenging, but it can still be worth it,” he told Insider. “It was an amazing opportunity to test my skills, problem-solving ability, as well as showcase capabilities I didn’t realize I had.”
However, it might not be for everyone, he said. “To anyone that’s thinking of building their own camper van, just know you will spend 10 times as much time as you thought you would.”
“Put everything in the van that you want to have and take as many weekend trips as you can,” he said. “This will not only help you wrap your head around how small of space you are working with, but also what things you really need and what things you can probably leave behind.”
Reinholdt said he renovated his van in a climate-controlled storage building, which “allowed me to cut two large holes in the body of the van to install my rooftop AC Unit and my roof vent fan, as well as a driver side window.”
Reinholdt added that he worked on his van outside during the winter for the first few days, but it was “a major pain.”
“If the camper portion of your van is functioning properly it’s usually just about time for the mechanical side of your van to need maintenance or repair,” he said. “You have your normal everyday life responsibilities and then on top of those, you now have new challenges each day.”
Another vanlifer, Ryan Twomey, who shares his experiences on TikTok and Youtube, told Insider that people who don’t do well with change may not enjoy van life.
“You constantly have to plan where you are going to stay, where you can fill up with water, how much electricity is left, where you can dump, and so many more things that are constantly changing,” Twomey said.
“If you can’t or don’t want to practice minimalism, then living in a van would be difficult,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez previously told Insider the adjustment to minimalism has changed her daughters’ values for the better.
“I’ve seen a shift in them from caring about toys and things to having this very minimalistic life where our joy comes from being together and being in nature, which is what we really wanted to see in them,” she said.
To avoid similar problems, Contreras said to have your vehicle inspected thoroughly before purchasing and again before renovating, or it could cost a lot more money and time.
Instead, Contreras said you could purchase a vehicle that’s already been converted or hire a professional.
The couple, who share their travels on Instagram and Youtube, say they are rooting for curious newbies to go for it.
“Not everyone is going to quit everything and go live in a van, but I madly admire the idea and real truth that every human on this planet wants to become whole,” they said. “This way of life begs that from you and is rooting for you to seek it.”
