10 Signs You Should Quit Your Job

Not every job is going to be your dream job, and sometimes sticking it out in a less-than-desirable position could be necessary to rise up the corporate ladder.

But after time, some jobs may not be worth the effort you’re putting in or the negative effects on your health and wellbeing.

How do you know it’s time to call it quits? Here are 10 key signs you should quit your job and move on.

1. You’re no longer learning.

If you continue to refine your skills at work but are bored because you’ve stopped picking up anything new, you may have hit a wall at your job.

2. Your skills aren’t being tapped.

If you’ve realised that you’re overqualified for your job, then it’s worth seeing if there’s an opportunity for growth within your own company. If there’s no path forward, it could be time to look elsewhere.

3. You hate the work.

Some jobs are stepping stones to your dream job and require dealing with some unpleasant tasks; others are just bad fits. A good way to differentiate between the two is to look at your manager’s boss — if you’d be happy with that job, then you’re on the right track.

4. You don’t fit into your company’s culture.

Being an employee means being part of a team, and if you still feel like an outcast at your company after six months or so, then you should probably find a work environment better suited to your personality and values.

5. You have a terrible boss.

A bad boss can be a bully, arrogant, and a poor team manager. If his or her shortcomings are affecting your productivity and happiness, it might not be worth putting up with.

6. Your company is in a downward spiral.

If your company is in a difficult financial period, or an upcoming merger or acquisition threatens your department, there’s no reason to go down with a sinking ship.

7. Your health is affected by stress and anxiety.

If your unhappiness at work is being manifested in excruciating body aches, anxiety attacks, or a general state of melancholy, it’s time to consider new job options.

8. Your personal relationships are suffering because of your job.

Putting in long hours can be rewarding, but when they cause you to drift from family and friends, you may want to question the costs.

9. Your duties have increased but your pay hasn’t.

Sometimes an increase in work without a pay raise is due to downsizing, and sometimes it’s just management taking advantage of you. Either way, it might be time to pursue options that compensate you fairly.

10. You wake up dreading the day.

If you wake up each morning to an overwhelming sense of dread, try to pinpoint the reason and address it with your employer. And if you ultimately find that there’s no way to escape misery at your job, then life is just too short — it’s time to go.

