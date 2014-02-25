9 Signs You Need To Fire An Employee

Firing an employee is never easy, but sometimes it’s necessary for the health of your company.

If a team member is wasting time in the office, that means he’s also wasting your company’s money. And if he just doesn’t fit in with the company’s culture, it holds back the entire team.

How can you tell if it’s time to let him go? Here are nine key signs you need to fire an employee.

1. The employee is not meeting expectations.

If an employee consistently requires too much of your attention and help from coworkers to get things done, then he may be a waste of time and money, even if he is doing his best.

2. The employee is a loose cannon.

A fresh perspective can breathe new life into a company, but an employee who wants to shake things up can easily become a liability. If he starts badmouthing superiors and disobeying orders, it could be time to say good-bye.

3. The employee can’t adjust to change.

Change is inevitable for most companies, especially fast-growing ones, and if your employee fails to adjust to a change in the style or pace of her work, then she will hold the company back.

4. The employee lacks motivation.

Malaise and negativity can spread quickly throughout a team, so it’s important to let go of an employee who grumbles over every extra assignment — or simply shows no interest in the company or her work.

5. The employee wastes time.

If your employee regularly arrives late to work, and you can never seem to find him around the office, then he likely lacks sufficient respect for the role.

6. The employee doesn’t fit in.

Maybe you hired her for her skill set, but her personality and values don’t seem to align with those of the company. If she can’t naturally work well with your team, then it doesn’t matter how talented she is.

7. The employee doesn’t know how to let things go.

If an employee refuses to give up an idea that no one else agrees with, and arguing is his standard communication practice, he’s going to continue slowing down your team.

8. The employee is no longer necessary.

Sometimes slow business requires that you trim redundancies in your team. It can be difficult, but if an employee doesn’t sufficiently distinguish herself in her department, it may be necessary to let her go.

9. The employee has embarrassed the company.

Causing internal conflicts is bad enough, but it can be even worse when your employee harms the company’s relationship with its clients. If an employee’s mistake or lack of good judgment shamed your company, then he probably isn’t worth a second (or third or fourth) chance.

