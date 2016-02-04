Toxic workplace culture is the top reason people quit their jobs. Here are 26 signs you have a bad boss fueling your unhappiness.

- A top reason people quit their jobs is because of toxic workplace cultures, per MIT.
- Bad bosses fuel toxic workplace cultures by gossiping or ignoring your viewpoint.
- If you don’t quit, there are some ways to mend your relationship like trying to find common ground.
Workers are quitting in droves, and bad bosses have a lot to do with it.
Between April and September 2021, more than 24 million American employees quit their jobs, an all-time record. MIT researchers investigated why and found, in a study, that the top reason people quit was due to a toxic workplace culture. In fact, they found that a company’s culture impacted retention more than wages.
Much of a bad workplace culture comes down to one’s leader. People take their cues from how bosses act, and learn what’s acceptable and what’s unacceptable.
“A bad boss won’t just jeopardize your career growth — they’ll also negatively impact your personal life,” says Lynn Taylor, a national workplace expert, author, and leadership coach. “A good manager will bring out the best in you and have a more uplifting affect on all aspects of your life.”
It’s important to know whether you’ve got a bad boss on your hands so you can “take measures to mitigate the stress and own greater power in the relationship” as soon as possible, she adds. Some ways you can try mending your relationship include looking for commonalities to bond over, and proactively offering to help lighten their workload, CNN reported.
Based on an interview with Taylor and using the books “Bad Bosses, Crazy Coworkers & Other Office Idiots” by Vicky Oliver and “The Asshole Survival Guide” by Bob Sutton, Insider compiled 26 signs your boss will eventually crush all happiness you’re clinging to — and steps you can take along the way.
Other bad bosses just can’t face the fallout that will result from telling the truth.
“Examine what motivates your boss to lie,” she suggests. “Make sure you have all your facts before you start any questioning. And remember that it’s best to encourage honesty than to go on the offense or use sarcasm.”
Ask Lexi Reese, the COO of Gusto and a former Googler, and she’ll tell you the best thing a boss can do is communicate to their reports the type of leader they aspire to be and then say, “But I also am human and I’ll probably f—k it up.” Most importantly, the boss should encourage their reports to let them know when they’re falling short.
If your boss refuses to admit that they’re wrong, this means they’re not willing to go out of their comfort zone for you.
A national independent study by Lynn Taylor Consulting found that 91% of employees said that owning up to one’s mistakes as a manager was an important factor in employee job satisfaction.
“Admitting to mistakes sends a message to your employees that it’s a safe environment to take smart risks — and without that, you’re sapping innovation,” Taylor says.
Oliver suggests apologizing to your boss behind closed doors.
“While it may sound counterintuitive to apologize to someone for something that clearly wasn’t your fault, amazing things happen when you can bring yourself to do so,” she writes. “An intimate bond is forged. All you have to say is something akin to, ‘I blame myself for your outburst earlier today. Clearly, I’ve been relying on you too much. If you have any issues with me, I’d appreciate hearing about them in the privacy of my office.'”
But good bosses know that different types of personalities can improve their team. According to Goldman Sachs HR head Sally Boyle, the best thing a manager can do to help their employees succeed is get to know them as individuals.
If your boss is constantly trying to cast their image onto everything you do, try following one or two of their suggestions and thank them for the rest. Stay true to your colors, but also show that you value your boss’ suggestions.
If they want a play-by-play of every meeting, email, and call, then take detailed notes of every business interaction and send them to your boss, suggests Oliver. Your boss will think that they’re on top of things and will leave you alone.
“By over-communicating with a micromanager or needy boss, you’ll diffuse their desire to constantly check in, while you build all-important trust at the same time,” says Taylor.
“‘Separation anxiety’ can kick in if you have a power-hungry boss, and you inadvertently chip away at that power,” adds Taylor. “You’re best served to instill a sense of comfort with a terrible boss who’s demanding, much as you would with a ‘terrible two’ toddler — whether you plan to take a day off, leave early, arrive late, or take vacation.” If you’re going to be gone, give ample warning and let them know that things are under control, with appropriate detail.
“No matter how hard you work, or the results you achieve, they somehow become dwarfed by those of the teacher’s pet,” Taylor explains. “It’s worth modeling good behavior in this scenario, praising others on your staff or those in other departments, for their team effort. You’re giving recognition to those who deserve it and demonstrating the powerful impact that has for people like you.”
“Avoid the temptation to fight the same battles repeatedly. Change your argument to find compromise, and document your case if you’re passionate about your perspective. Just don’t win the battle and lose the war.”
They may be intentionally keeping you out of the limelight so that they can stay in it, warns Oliver.
“Territorialism is in the DNA of a bad boss,” Taylor adds. “They can become glory hogs and take credit for your hard work. Your best option is to manage up and understand the real root of the problem.”
Your boss could be withholding information in order to have some kind of advantage. This person is not a team player.
“You’ll have to decide if your career will remain stagnant reporting to this boss; if a lateral move is possible; or if you can still grow due to interactions with other senior members of the team,” says Taylor.
Try segues that bring current projects back into focus: “Hmm, I hadn’t heard that. But while I have your attention, I’d like to mention some good news about the XYZ account.”
Equally as inappropriate, or worse, are bosses who cross the line and flirt. “It may not qualify as sexual harassment (if it does, don’t allow it and speak up early),” she says, “but it might be unwanted comments that are borderline, and seem flirtatious or awkward.”
If the comments are merely friendly and build rapport, great. If anything more than that, you have reason to push back and address it privately.
“Pick the [suggestion] that benefits you most and pursue that direction,” Oliver advises. “Kick the habit of being dependent on him in the first place. Never ask for permission. Instead, simply inform him of your intentions. If he has a problem with any of your decisions, he’ll let you know.”
Taylor says fickle bosses are challenging, because they can trigger never-ending false starts. “And that can affect the initiatives you give to your team, causing a colossal productivity and morale drain.”
It’s often better to wait before going full bore on a whim from this kind of boss, she says. “Also, you can be the voice of reason by asking non-threatening, thoughtful questions about the newest idea or flavor of the day. That can give a terrible boss pause, and foster a more strategic approach next time you’re given an ‘urgent’ project.”
“If you feel your sentiments are going unheard, you may still proactively demonstrate your more strategic skills on a current project and propose them to your boss; contribute new ideas to your boss’ pet project; get more specific with how your background and credentials could specifically be better tapped for XYZ initiatives; or, with your manager’s permission, offer to volunteer on a related department’s project where your skill set applies, building on your existing credentials,” says Taylor.
If they’re simply not attentive, that’s also a problem. “When your boss has the attention span of a fly, it not only saps your motivation; you feel like you’re spinning your wheels,” she says. “Try observing how others get the manager’s attention.”
By offering rational thinking — “That’s true, but we have until tomorrow to finish the project, and that’s more than enough time,” for example — you can demonstrate a more constructive approach. “Realize, too, that this yo-yo behavior is rarely directed solely at you.”
“The worst thing you can do is nothing,” says Taylor. “Better to first examine if this is a relationship worth salvaging with some diplomatic, high-road tactics.”
If you’ve noticed your boss getting out of control, “your next step might be to check out your favorite job board,” says Taylor.
But if your manager only has occasional outbursts, you may be able to work through the situation.
“Consider the acronym CALM:
- Communicate — more frequently and in a venue that works for your boss
- Anticipate problems before they worsen, and have solutions
- Laugh — use levity to help your boss keep a rational perspective
- Manage up — set limits with your bosses diplomatically, and let them see the benefits of your suggestions.
Timing is important with emotionally prone bosses. Don’t go into the lion’s den in your zeal for approvals, and certainly avoid early mornings, just before lunch, or after some bad company news.”
“When people with less power try to speak up, they get shut down,” Sutton told Business Insider. “There’s sort of a cold silence as leaders talk. That, to me, is a sign of fear.”
It’s an indication not everyone’s ideas are heard and that there are stark differences in the way people at different levels are treated, he said.
“They pretend to enthusiastically agree with every decision you make or idea that you have, but rather than telling you when they disagree, they never actually implement the ideas, or do the exact opposite, or intentionally implement the decisions or ideas so badly that failure is inevitable. Then they bad-mouth you and other colleagues behind your backs for your terrible ideas and judgment,” Sutton writes.
Your manager must realize that you have limited time in a day, and can’t do all things (well) at once. If you don’t speak up, your boss will keep pushing.
You have the right to get clarity, albeit tactfully, she explains. You want to avoid: “Why is John handling my project?!” Use a cool-down period to collect your thoughts, diffusing any signs of emotion.
Try something like this in a face-to-face meeting: “I want to do the best job I can here and was really looking forward to managing that project. What happened that changed that plan?”
“You may not be the only one on the receiving side of this form of mismanagement, so don’t assume you’re being singled out,” she says. “If you’re seeing a pattern of losing work assignments, ask to handle specific new projects and gauge the responses before making your next move.”
Jacquelyn Smith and Vivian Giang contributed to earlier versions of this article which was originally published in 2016.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
Adam Scott returns to TV in a creepy new workplace thriller that’s worlds away from ‘Parks & Recreation’