6 signs you can't afford to buy a home

Technically, you don't always have to put any money down when financing a home today, but if you can't afford to put at least 10% down, you may want to reconsider buying, says Sethi.

Ideally, you'll be able to put 20% down -- anything lower and you will have to pay for private mortgage insurance (PMI), which is a safety net for the bank in case you fail to make your payments. PMI can cost between 0.5% and 1.50% of mortgage, depending on the size of your down payment and your credit score -- that's an additional $1,000 a year on a $200,000 home.

'The more money you can put down toward the initial purchase of a home, the lower your monthly mortgage payment,' Pollack and Olen explain. 'That's because you will need to borrow less money to finance the home. This can save you tens of thousands of dollars over the life of the loan.'

To get an idea of the savings you'll have to put away, check out how much you need to save each day to put a down payment on a house in major US cities.