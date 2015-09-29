7 signs you aren't as good with money as you think you are

Everyone has to deal with their money, and some of us do it better than others.

If you think you’re a master of handling your personal finances — or you’ve never given a thought to your level of expertise — take a look at the points below.

Your approach might not be as flawless as you think.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.