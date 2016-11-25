15 signs you're in the wrong job

Photo: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Is your job doing a job on you?

Getting stuck in a position that’s all wrong for you can take a massive toll on your entire life.

If you’re not a good fit for your current gig, it’s important to ascertain if you should quit (and figure out how to go about doing it).

In the meantime, here are some signs that your current job is all wrong for you:

1. You have to try really hard to get by

I’m not knocking hard work. It’s important to strive and hustle and master new skills. However, if nothing in your job comes easy, you might be in the wrong line of work.

Writing for “Forbes,” career expert Louis Efron recalled his experience as a human resources professional: “The successful employees were playing to their strengths, doing what came naturally to them. For the less successful employees it required much more effort and energy.”

2. You loathe Sundays

As the Bangles noted in “Manic Monday,” Sunday should be a fun day (and maybe even a productive day, if you’re feeling fancy)!

Sure, it’s fine to be a little sad that the weekend’s over. However, if you spend Sundays dreading work, that’s a pretty clear sign that something wrong.

3. Your job is making you sad

Everyone has bad days at work — even people who thoroughly enjoy their jobs! It’s unhealthy and unrealistic to want to be happy all the time (go for contentment, instead).

Still, if you feel like your job is adversely affecting your mood in general, maybe it’s time to switch things up.

4. You get terrible feedback

You feel like everything’s just fine. Your managers disagree, barraging you with negative review after negative review.

If this sounds like you, you’re probably not just wrong for the job — you might be out of a job soon.

5. You’re in a dying industry

Things might be going fine at work, but does that matter when your job is about to go the way of the Dodo?

6. Your boss is out to get you

Let’s be real, you’re not going to click with every manager. However, that doesn’t mean that things need to become contentious. If you feel like your boss is gunning for you.

In fact, if you feel like your boss is gunning for you, you get out quick and avoid suffering through a toxic work environment.

7. Getting to work is a fight

Most days, you seriously consider calling in sick. It’s a major struggle to convince yourself to get out from under the covers. There’s loving your bed and then there’s having no motivation to head to work.

8. Your work-life balance is terrible

Obviously, some jobs are more stressful and time intensive than others. It’s up to you to determine what an acceptable trade-off is.

That being said, there are certain times when enough is enough. In many cases, overworking yourself will only harm your personal and professional lives in the long run. Don’t burn yourself out. Look for other opportunities that will allow you to live a well-rounded life.

9. You’re unable to advance

Your job’s ok, but you want more and there don’t appear to be many opportunities to move up in the company. If that’s the case, start looking outside your workplace for advancement.

10. You’re embarrassed by your job

When all your friends begin swapping wacky and fun work stories at Happy Hour, you have to fight the urge to down your drink and head for the door. You don’t have any to share, and that makes you pretty sad. Or maybe you just find what you do somewhat humiliating. That’s a terrible position to be in. It’s also a signal that you need to plan your escape as soon as possible.

11. You’re not being paid what you’re worth

This one’s pretty straightforward. Don’t tolerate being undervalued by a company, no matter how many promises they make about future raises and promotions.

12. You feel completely apathetic about the company

At a certain level, you can’t really stand your company. The founder’s a dolt. You roll your eyes at the organisation’s values. The mission statement is nonsensical. Even it’s stupid logo irks you.

If you’re disdainful or apathetic about every aspect of your organisation, you should probably move to somewhere that will provide a better fit.

13. You’re not learning anything

As Business Insider previously reported, your learning habits should be a bit like an angry great white shark — aggressive and never stopping.

If you aren’t learning anything new on the job, then what are you doing there?

14. You don’t get along with anyone at work

You might’ve gotten stuck with a group of coworkers that are just bad news, or maybe you’re the problem person in the group. Perhaps your personality just clashes with the industry or your specific company’s culture. Either way, working with a group of people you can’t stand isn’t a great situation to find yourself in.

15. You’re only doing it for the money

Money is important. No one’s saying that you need to give up a steady paycheck to pursue your un-lucrative passion full-time. However, with the right attitude and some decent networking skills, it’s also possible to make decent money doing something that you don’t actively hate.

