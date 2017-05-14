3 big signs you're about to take the wrong job

Before you sign that paperwork accepting your new dream job, take a step back and ask yourself something.
Could you be making a huge mistake?
This isn’t about second-guessing yourself. It’s about taking off the rose-coloured glasses and scrutinizing your situation. It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of taking a new gig, but you don’t want your new role or company to turn out to be nothing like you thought it’d be. That could be disastrous for your professional development — not to mention your stress levels.
Here are three major signs that you shouldn’t accept a job offer:
Your new job isn't just about earning money and gaining professional fulfillment in the present. It's about continuing to grow and prepare for your future, whether or not you stay at the organisation in the long-term.
That means that training and educational opportunities are crucial.
'Choosing a job is an important decision, as it will define your daily life for, hopefully, a long period of time,' said president of moving startup Roadway Moving Ross Sapir, who oversees the professional training of his 150 employees. 'If you do not see a strong process for training at a potential new job, I would not recommend moving forward. If you, as an employee, are not worth putting in the time and effort, then the company is most likely not worth your time either.'
So make sure to do your research and ask questions about what sort of opportunities are available in your potential new workplace.
'When I was looking for my first job, my dad encouraged me to always choose the franchise over the role,' said Brad Smith, CEO of finance software company Intuit. 'Said another way, I should rank the company over the level, position or pay that I was being offered. His wisdom proved to be profound.'
Basically, if you don't jive with the culture at your new organisation, you can't hope to grow in the role in the long-term. Money and titles might make up for that for a little bit, but ultimately, you could just be setting yourself up for misery and career stagnation.
The key to figuring out whether or not you mesh with the organisation's values before you take a new job is being honest with yourself, first of all. Don't just rely on the buzzwords the company puts on their website. Anyone can claim to be innovative, transparent, and what not. You need to actually scour the news for reports, both good and bad, that shed light on the institution's all about.
'Look for a purpose-driven company that hires top talent and will place you in stretch assignments, ensuring you will always be learning and growing,' Smith said. 'If you're find the company's decisions and actions don't align with your personal core values, that is a sign you may want to look elsewhere.'
You know who can tell you if you're making a big mistake by taking a role at a certain organisation? The people who previously held the same job.
HR expert and founder of Inspire Human Resources Jaime Klein says that it's important to check out sites like Glassdoor before you take the leap, lest you see 'former or current employees using an array of descriptors that are code for a toxic culture.'
''Watch outs' include references to a 'bro culture,' like the one that impacted Uber or unaddressed climate of harassment that recently impacted Thinx,' Klein said. 'Another sign is seeing a history of reorganizations and downsizing, which signals instability.'
