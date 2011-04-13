IT'S HERE: 9 Huge Signs The Economy Is Slowing That Should Have Investors Freaking Out

Photo: Andrew Coulter Enright on flickr

Dear investors.You’ve had an amazing run since March 2009.



Maybe it’s time to get a little nervous. In addition to all kinds of dicey headlines (Japan, the Mideast, etc.) the economic data is starting to add up, and look like a slowdown.

You can see it in business confidence, headline GDP, and certain aspects of employment. Some previously hot industries are clearly starting to fade.

