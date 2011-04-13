IT'S HERE: 9 Huge Signs The Economy Is Slowing That Should Have Investors Freaking Out

Photo: Andrew Coulter Enright on flickr
Dear investors.You’ve had an amazing run since March 2009.
Maybe it’s time to get a little nervous. In addition to all kinds of dicey headlines (Japan, the Mideast, etc.) the economic data is starting to add up, and look like a slowdown.
You can see it in business confidence, headline GDP, and certain aspects of employment. Some previously hot industries are clearly starting to fade.
With inflation on the rise, basically everything things QE2 is toast.
In London, where fiscal tightening is further along than here, it's having a clear effect on consumer spending. That's coming to the US, too.
It may not matter what the economy does. Morgan Stanley argues that Fed easing is the only thing that matters to the market >
