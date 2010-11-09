13 Signs That The Double Dip Is Now Toast

Photo: Flickr

In early September, we identified 9 signs that the double dip was almost certainly toast.Since then, markets have rallied massively, and the economic news has only improved.



Whether you’re looking at financial markets or real-world economic activity, there are signs all over the place that the nail is being hammered right now in the coffin of the double dippers.

Yes, the US still has serious structural problems but for now, things are looking up.

