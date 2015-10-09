13 signs someone isn't telling you the truth

A majority of the people you talk to on a daily basis are big fat liars.

A 2002 study conducted by University of Massachusetts Amherst psychologist Robert S. Feldman found that 60% of people l

ied during a 10-minute conversation, and they told an average of two to three lies in that time.

Luckily, fibs are fairly easy to spot — you just have to know the signs.

Dr. Lillian Glass, a behavioural analyst and body language expert who has worked with the FBI on unmasking signals of deception, says when trying to figure out if someone is lying, you first need to understand how the person normally acts. Then you’ll want to pay careful attention to their facial expressions, body language, and speech patterns, she writes in her book “The Body Language of Liars.”

Vivian Giang contributed to an earlier version of this article.

Here are 13 telltale signs someone is lying:

8. They provide too much information. 'When someone goes on and on and gives you too much information — information that is not requested and especially an excess of details — there is a very high probability that he or she is not telling you the truth,' writes Glass. 'Liars often talk a lot because they are hoping that, with all their talking and seeming openness, others will believe them.' 12. They buy time before answering a question. Shutterstock When someone isn't being honest and you ask follow-up questions, they often try to stall on responding. 'They're trying to think of what to say next,' says Glass.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.