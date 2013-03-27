The 8 Best Protest Signs Outside Of The Supreme Court's Critical Gay Marriage Hearing

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments on California’s Proposition 8 ban on gay marriage today, and advocates of marriage equality have gathered outside to support striking down prop 8.



Here are the best signs we’ve seen so far:

Sign at Supreme Court: “Marriage Equality IS Religious Freedom.” Flip side: “Another Minister for Marriage Equality.” twitter.com/mdedora/status… — Michael De Dora (@mdedora) March 26, 2013

— The Communicationist (@Sarah_Prager) March 26, 2013

— jennifer bendery (@jbendery) March 26, 2013

Here’s @nickmart39 rocking the vintage #prop8 sign at the Supreme Court. — Sam B. (@celloshots) March 26, 2013

