The 8 Best Protest Signs Outside Of The Supreme Court's Critical Gay Marriage Hearing

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments on California’s Proposition 8 ban on gay marriage today, and advocates of marriage equality have gathered outside to support striking down prop 8.
Here are the best signs we’ve seen so far:
Sign at Supreme Court: “Marriage Equality IS Religious Freedom.” Flip side: “Another Minister for Marriage Equality.” twitter.com/mdedora/status…
— Michael De Dora (@mdedora) March 26, 2013
— ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) March 26, 2013
— Brightest Young Gays (@BYGays) March 26, 2013
@macklemore sign at the #marriageequality rally at the Supreme Court #SCOTUS #freedomtomarry #United4Marriage twitter.com/TylerSadonis/s…
— Tyler Sadonis (@TylerSadonis) March 26, 2013
— Mikey (@fsmikey) March 26, 2013
— The Communicationist (@Sarah_Prager) March 26, 2013
— jennifer bendery (@jbendery) March 26, 2013
Here’s @nickmart39 rocking the vintage #prop8 sign at the Supreme Court.
— Sam B. (@celloshots) March 26, 2013
