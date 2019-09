This just in from a Wall Street friend:



Just talked to a [major investor] who declared the death of high-end NYC life as we know it. As an illustration, he said he went to a dinner party Saturday night that wasn’t catered. Wife actually cooked!

PS: He thinks NYC real estate will crash.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.