11 Crazy Signs This Really Is A Tech "Bubble"

Are we in a tech bubble?A lot of strange things are happening that make us think so.



Instead of launch parties, founders are throwing pivot parties. Venture capitalists are being pitched by 7-year-olds.

What’s next?

Hopefully not another bubble burst.

