Suddenly, It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Stagflation

Photo: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank’s US Economics/Strategy Weekly spells out a picture of the US economy that, um, looks a lot like what you would call stagflation, a word we haven’t heard in a while.What’s going on? The US economy (especially the job-creation part) is sputtering, while prices on various commodities, and food is going up.



That sounds like stagflation to us.

Private sector job creation is clearly sputtering Source: Deutsche Bank US Economics/Strategy Weekly, August 6 The on the other hand, GDP growth is still doing OK Source: Deutsche Bank US Economics/Strategy Weekly, August 6 But food inflation is back on the up Source: Deutsche Bank US Economics/Strategy Weekly, August 6 And signs point to this trend continuing Source: Deutsche Bank US Economics/Strategy Weekly, August 6 And consumers will soon feel this at home Source: Deutsche Bank US Economics/Strategy Weekly, August 6 Meat, poultry, and fruit is where the pain is being felt Source: Deutsche Bank US Economics/Strategy Weekly, August 6 And energy costs are back on the up, which will put more pressure on. Source: Deutsche Bank US Economics/Strategy Weekly, August 6

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.