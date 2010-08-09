Suddenly, It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Stagflation

Photo: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank’s US Economics/Strategy Weekly spells out a picture of the US economy that, um, looks a lot like what you would call stagflation, a word we haven’t heard in a while.What’s going on? The US economy (especially the job-creation part) is sputtering, while prices on various commodities, and food is going up.
That sounds like stagflation to us.
Source: Deutsche Bank US Economics/Strategy Weekly, August 6
Source: Deutsche Bank US Economics/Strategy Weekly, August 6
Source: Deutsche Bank US Economics/Strategy Weekly, August 6
Source: Deutsche Bank US Economics/Strategy Weekly, August 6
Source: Deutsche Bank US Economics/Strategy Weekly, August 6
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.