Mental strength takes a long time to develop.

It is the daily practice of pushing yourself to grow stronger, maintaining realistic optimism, and setting healthy boundaries. Mentally strong people don’t do things like waste time feeling sorry for themselves or give away their power.

How do you know where you fall on the spectrum? We asked psychotherapist Amy Morin, the author of “13 Things Mentally Strong People Don’t Do.”

Morin provided the following 21 signs you’re mentally stronger than average, which we’ve shared here in her words.

This is an update of an article originally published by Steven Benna.

5. You learn from your mistakes. Dan Kitwood/Getty 'Mentally strong people don't hide or excuse their mistakes. Instead, they learn from them.' 8. You are comfortable living according to your values. Julian Finney/Getty Images 'Mentally strong people make decisions with relative ease because they understand their priorities and they live according to their values.' 9. You focus on sharpening your skills, rather than showing them off. Shutterstock 'While some people seek validation from others, mentally strong people are less concerned about gaining recognition. Instead, they're intrinsically motivated to become better.' 10. You live an authentic life. Oli Scarff/Getty Images 'Mentally strong people are true to themselves. Their words are in line with their behaviour.' 11. You view life's hardships as opportunities for growth. Wikimedia Commons 'While hardship causes some people to grow bitter, mentally strong people let adversity make them better.' 12. Your self-worth depends on who you are, not what you achieve. Jim Rogash/Stringer/Getty Images 'Mentally strong people feel good about themselves, whether they win or lose.' 13. You practice delayed gratification. Robert Laberge/Getty Images 'Mentally strong people view their goals as a marathon, not a sprint. They're willing to tolerate short-term pain when it can provide long-term gain.' 18. You focus on what you can control. Sean Gallup / Getty Images 'Mentally strong people are effective and productive in life because they devote their resources to the things they can control.' 21. You work on your weaknesses, rather than masking them. iStock / DanielPrudek 'While many people work hard to disguise their vulnerabilities, mentally strong people invest their energy into improving their shortcomings.'

