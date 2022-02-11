15 of the most over-the-top examples of wealth and luxury I saw on my first trip to Aspen, Colorado

- When it comes to ski towns, Aspen, Colorado, is as expensive as it gets.
- Real-estate prices are sky-high, and visitors shell out hundreds of dollars for hotels and ski passes.
- From a $51 million mansion to a ritzy dispensary, I spotted luxury everywhere I looked during my trip.
In Paris and New York, five-star hotels and Michelin-star restaurants coexist alongside $1 pizza and cheap crepe carts. But Aspen lacked the latter. Instead, luxury hotels and pricey dinners were practically my only options.
Throughout every minute of my five-day trip to the ski town in December, I observed moments of opulence. Some I expected. Yes, the mountain estates were shockingly grand and the town’s five-star hotel had glamorous amenities that attract celebrities like Britney Spears and Beyonce.
But there were also surprising moments of extravagance in everyday life. Even purchasing cannabis was a luxe experience. And in Aspen’s airport, glam travelers made it impossible to forget the population that lives and visits one of the country’s richest ski towns.
In fact, Aspen is the most expensive ski town in the country. According to a 2021 report from Savills, a global real estate company, Aspen is the US’ most expensive ski town based on the listing price for prime ski property.
I toured the neighborhood, which is home to everyone from the Bezos family to the Walmart heiress.
Along the drive, I also spotted the most expensive home ever sold in Aspen — a $72.5-million property bought by Patrick Dovigi, a former professional hockey player and the founder and CEO of the waste management company Green for Life Environmental, last summer, according to Aspen Daily News.
As I crawled up the switchback mountain roads, the properties became larger and the entrance gates grew grander.
The homes ranged from $13 million to $51 million and came with extravagant features I could never imagine owning, like wet bars, indoor pools, and 12-car garages.
The Peak House is the highest residence on Red Mountain, and real-estate agent Heidi Houston pointed out features that earned the property its $44.5 million price tag.
Beyond its sprawling size and grand views, the home had a wine cave, an enormous living room, and a 12-car garage. But the estate also had its own set of uncommon additions. For example, there was an indoor pool and a secret bedroom that was built for the first owner’s mistress.
On a tour of the home, I spotted two elevators, 10 fireplaces, and a Lamborghini-themed garage. But I discovered the home’s most unusual amenity in the primary bedroom. Tucked in a closet with a coffee station and washing machine was an oxygen system that can pump extra oxygen into the room, intended to mimic different sea levels and reduce the effects of altitude sickness, Wells told Insider.
Dalwhinnie’s CEO Brandon Barksdale told Insider the store was intentionally designed to cater to Aspen’s elite, and within my first moments inside the store, I was greeted by scents of warm leather and crystal glassware sparkled from nearby shelves.
That’s because Dalwhinnie Farms doesn’t just sell cannabis. Next to its display of edibles, cannabis flower, and concentrates, are Rolex watches, cashmere scarves, and jewelry with a $92,000 price tag.
For $848 a night, I stayed in The Little Nell, which is Aspen’s only five-star and five-diamond hotel and has welcomed celebrities like Britney Spears and Beyonce. Later during my trip, I spent $700 for a night at The St. Regis Aspen Resort. The St. Regis also has five stars and is known for rich and famous visitors like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Paris Hilton, according to The Daily Mirror.
Insider paid for these hotels per our reporting standards.
With famous clientele and expensive rates came luxury offerings, that made me feel a bit like a celebrity, too.
At The Little Nell, for instance, dog owners could order the $19 “Canine Delights Daily,” which was served in dog-friendly bowls and included carrots, brown rice, scrambled eggs, and the owner’s choice of protein.
At The Little Nell, I had access to a free, two-hour Audi car rental. At The St. Regis, a BMW X7 can be reserved for four hours on a complimentary basis.
While I missed the ceremony on the first night, I happily accepted a glass of champagne upon check-in. The ceremony felt overly grand for a daily ritual, but I’m also not one to complain about free champagne.
In Aspen during the winter, the bicycle rideshares were closed, the bikes were stored away, and plastic covers were placed on the docking stations.
The same went for the town’s water fountains. Each water station in Aspen had a snug cover that protected it from the colder temps.
To me, it seemed like the city of Aspen cared about its infrastructure. In the summer, I imagine the town’s resources would be up and functioning — unlike the broken water fountains I remember from my time in New York.
In fact, the town’s one and only McDonald’s shut its doors in 2016, according to The Aspen Times.
The most casual restaurants I visited during my stay in Aspen were The White House Tavern, where sandwiches cost between $21 and $26 without fries, and a pizza shop that served $6 slices.
Yet I was by far the most underdressed traveler in the airport. In every corner of the small terminal, I noticed people with designer shopping bags and Louis Vuitton suitcases.
I spent about $8 on a pack of gum and a marshmallow treat. Although I’m used to airport food being overpriced, Aspen’s airport set the bar even higher in terms of prices.
At the food counter, travelers could order an $18 chicken cordon bleu sandwich, a $19 portobello rice bowl, or a $19 pork carnitas burrito.
When it came to snacks, options included a $15 bag of trail mix, caramel-flavored popcorn, and handmade marshmallow treats from The Crispery.
Previous trips to New York City and Paris had moments of indulgence, but in Aspen, I embraced the town’s extravagance the moment I arrived — and am still savoring the memories of weeks later.
