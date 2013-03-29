10 Signs That You Are Addicted To Shopping

Shopping is one of America’s favourite past times, but shopping addiction is a very real problem that can lead to financial ruin and destroy relationships.



“Friday Night Lights” author Buzz Bissinger recently detailed for GQ how his shopping addiction led him to spend more than $600,000 in three years.

Much like gambling, alcohol, and drug addictions, it’s not easy to “fix” the problem, or even realise when there is one.

Terrence Shulman — the founder and director of The Shulman centre in Detroit, which treats compulsive theft, shopping, and hoarding — spoke with us about the danger of shopping addiction and some of the tell-tale signs that you should seek professional help.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.