US

These are the signs that your boss secretly hates you

Arielle Berger, Mike Nudelman

We all want to be liked at work, especially by our bosses.

These are the people who make decisions regarding our promotions and pay raises, formally review our performances, and as a result, could play a significant role in our overall happiness and success.

So if they don’t like you, you’ll want to know so you can try to turn things around. However, that’s not always so easy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.