Recession Signpost: 7-Eleven Introduces Their Own Wine

(This post originally appeared at the author’s blog)
Yes, you read the headline correctly, convenience store chain 7-Eleven is rolling out their own wines, appropriately priced at $3.99 a bottle.
I wonder if it would be considered uncouth to drink 7-Eleven brand wine with an extra-long Slurpee straw. I also would like to know if it can be quaffed from a 64 ounce Super Big Gulp cup.
