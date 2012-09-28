Heads Up: Some Important Economic Developments Are Coming Up

Joe Weisenthal
newspaper stack

Photo: Flickr/NS Newsflash

Quick heads up, a few significant events are coming up over the next few hours.In the US, there are three economic data points you need to watch:

  • Personal Income & Spending at 8:30 AM ET.
  • Chicago PMI at 9:45 ET.
  • University of Michigan Consumer Confidence At 10:00 AM ET.

ALSO importantly: At some point, a report about Spanish bank capital needs is going to come out later. Should be very interesting.

