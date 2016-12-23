This app makes texting on your phone as private as possible

Encrypting your personal messages, by yourself, can be extremely difficult, but one app is laying the groundwork for your renewed personal security. It’s called “Signal,” and the app is so impressive, that both Edward Snowden and Facebook laud it for its world-class security.

Here’s what you need to know.

Can encryption save us? Listen to season 2 of Codebreaker, the podcast from Marketplace and Business Insider. Click here for full episodes

