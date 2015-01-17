How QuickBooks Online Can Transform Your Business And Save You Money

Accounting and Financial Management for Small Business is a series that challenges the status quo of accounting and financial management for small business in Australia, presented by Intuit. Learn more about how QuickBooks Online can run your entire business.





Managing business finances doesn’t have to be a chore. With QuickBooks Online you get all the benefits of cloud accounting in a package specifically designed for Australian businesses. Not only can you trial it for 30 days free, if you sign up right now you’ll score up to 40% off the regular price.

Why cloud accounting is the best choice

With a cloud accounting system, all your business data is stored securely online. You never have to worry about making backups, and the data is accessible from anywhere you have an Internet connection. As well as PC and Mac, you can access QuickBooks Online from dedicated apps on your smartphone or your tablet — no more being tied to a single machine! Work on your financials when it suits you.

You also never have to worry about updating your software with QuickBooks Online — that happens automatically in the background. When the rules change, the software changes too to reflect the latest requirements.

Why QuickBooks Online is the #1 choice for Australian Business

QuickBooks Online is fully customised for Australian users. It can produce your BAS and handle GST calculations, and automatically updates as new tax rules and regulations come into play. Your accountant can also easily access your books when needed.

It’s easy to import data from your existing accounting system. Imports from QuickBooks Desktop, Xero and MYOB are all supported — and there’s no charge to import up to two years of existing data.

Need help? As well as loads of online documentation, you can always call our free phone support line during business hours.

Security is a major priority. 256-bit SSL encryption ensures your precious business data is safe.

Need to work on the go? There are dedicated apps for iPhones, iPads, Android and BlackBerry.

Which version is right for me?

QuickBooks Online comes into three flavours: Simple Start, Essentials and Plus.

QuickBooks Online Simple Start includes all the core features you need to run your business: track expenses and income, generate unlimited invoices, sync data from bank accounts automatically, and produce your BAS. It also includes a free payroll module for up to 10 employees and has more than 20 built-in reports.

QuickBooks Online Essentials adds the ability to manage and pay bills, import data from older systems, handle multiple currencies and set up recurring payments. It has more than 40 built-in reports, and can be used by up to three people simultaneously.

Quick Books Online Plus has all the features of Essentials, and adds the ability to create and send purchase orders, and inventory tracking. You can categorise expenses, and track sales and profitability by location. With more than 65 built-in reports, Essentials can be used by up to five people at once.

How do I get started?

Right now there’s a great deal on offer for new QuickBooks Online customers. If you sign up for QuickBooks Online right now, you’ll receive a discount on the monthly fee for the first 12 months. QuickBooks Online Simple Start is $12 a month (20 per cent off), QuickBooks Online Essentials is $17.50 a month (30 per cent off), and QuickBooks Online is $21.00 a month (40 per cent off).

Don’t miss out — take advantage of this great offer now and start experience the benefits of cloud accounting with QuickBooks Online!

Terms: Receive a 20% discount off the current monthly price for QuickBooks Online Simple Start, 30% discount off the current monthly price for QuickBooks Online Essentials or 50% discount off the current monthly price for QuickBooks Online Plus for the first 12 months of service, starting from date of enrolment, followed by the then current monthly price. Your account will automatically be charged on a monthly basis until you cancel. You must select the Buy Now option and will not receive a 30-day trial. Offer valid for new QuickBooks Online customers only. No limit on the number of subscriptions ordered. You can cancel at any time. Offer cannot be combined with any other QuickBooks Online offers. Terms, conditions, features, pricing, service and support are subject to change without notice. For full terms of use for QuickBooks Online, click here.

Accounting picture from Shutterstock



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.