Motorola, Google's Smartphone Company, Is Now Taking Sign-Ups For Its Moto X Phone

Starting today you can sign up to be notified when you can purchase Motorola’s new Android smartphone, the Moto X.



This can only mean that we are getting closer to an actual reveal and release. The sign up page comes on the heels of Motorola’s new ad for the smartphone.

Head to Motorola’s website to sign up for notifications on when the new smartphone will be available.

The company is sticking to its tagline, “Designed by you. Assembled in the USA” which leads us to believe there will be aspects of the phone that you can customise.

In case you missed it here’s the full ad Motorola released yesterday:

