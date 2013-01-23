Email App Mailbox Now Accepting Reservations To Test It For Free

We’ve been dying to test Mailbox, a soon-to-be-released iPhone app that makes your Gmail inbox a lot easier to manage thanks to a suite of handy gestures, since the company teased it a few weeks ago.



So here’s some good news.

Starting today, Mailbox is accepting sign-ups to get the app for free. Head over to its website to give it whirl.

Once your reservation is processed, you’ll get a confirmation number that you’ll later use to download the app from the App Store.

Reservations will be filled on a first-come-first-serve basis, so hurry up if you want to be one of the first to get Mailbox on your iPhone.

By the way, we were lucky enough to try Mailbox last week. Check out our full tour of the app here to see why everyone is going nuts for it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.