Sign Of The Times? Major NASCAR Team To Be Sponsored By Anti-Hunger Charity

Hendrick Motorsports has announced a new sponsor for Jeff Gordon’s race car in 2011—an anti-hunger campaign run by the AARP.DuPont, Gordon’s lead sponsor since he entered NASCAR’s main circuit way back in 1993, decided to scale back its commitment to the team when the contract ends at the end of this season. That left Hendrick scrambling (alongside everyone else in the sport) to find new sources of support.



Tony Stewart recently announced a change to his sponsorships, due in part to the struggling economy.

But when one of the sports most famous and popular drivers can’t find a better backer than a not-for-profit charity, that may be the biggest sign yet that corporate sponsorship dollars have totally dried up … and may not recover for a long time.

Plus, no one really wants to be reminded about people who don’t have food to eat when you’re sucking down hot dogs and brewskis in $100 seats at the track.

