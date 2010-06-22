Sign Of The Times: Colonel Qaddafi Pledges Aid To Desolate Italian Town

Photo: Wikipedia

Libya’s Colonel Qaddafi has “adopted” the 2,800-person town of Antrodoco after discovering it last year on the way home from the G8 summit in Italy.Qaddafi was so impressed by local hospitality that he pledged to provide aid to the poor and massively-unemployed town.



Telegraph:

Col. Qaddafi has reportedly promised to help the village by converting a historic palazzo into a luxury hotel and setting up a business bottling mineral water from a mountain spring.

He is also interested in funding a new sports complex and soccer training centre – one of his sons, Al-Saadi Qaddafi, used to play for Perugia in the adjacent region of Umbria.

It’s obviously a sign of how bad things have got in Italy that they need support from a former colony. Good relations between Qaddafi and Berlusconi (including, to be fair, significant aid from Italy to Libya) are another sign of the post-colonial, post great power era.

As for Libya, the country has a woeful economy but twice as much oil as the United States.

