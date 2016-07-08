Sigfox to expand IoT networks to Mexico and Latin America

This story was delivered to BI Intelligence IoT Briefing subscribers. To learn more and subscribe, please click here.

Sigfox, one of the world’s largest providers of Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN), recently announced that it is expanding to cover Mexico and expand coverage in Latin America, according to Electronics 360.

The company is partnering with WND, a partner company founded to help Sigfox’s expansion efforts, for deployment in Latin America, although it did not specify where in Latin America it will be expanding to. The company started building out a network in Brazil this past April. In Mexico, Sigfox will partner with IoTNet Mexico, which will be the exclusive Sigfox network provider there. Sigfox and IoTNet Mexico plan to cover all of Mexico City by the end of 2016, and all of Mexico shortly after, according to a company press release.

Sigfox has been aggressively expanding in the Americas. Once it covers Mexico and completes its ongoing expansion in Brazil, Sigfox will be able to provide coverage to 53% of Latin America’s territory and 56% of its population. It also announced plans earlier this year to launch networks in 100 cities in the US by the end of 2016.

Sigfox’s proprietary standard is one of the three leading standards for LPWANs designed specifically to connect IoT devices. The other two are the open LoRaWAN standard and Ingenu’s proprietary standard.

Demand for LPWANs is growing among organisations that are looking for a cheaper way to connect their low-power IoT devices like sensors and smart meters to the internet. Compared to 4G cellular networks, LPWANs offer cheaper data subscriptions and use less battery power to connect these devices. Sigfox has said that it can connect IoT devices for as little as $1 per year. SK Telecom recently launched South Korea’s first LPWAN for connecting IoT devices, and a Dutch telecom provider also announced that it will launch a nationwide LPWAN late last week.

The IoT Revolution is picking up speed and when it does, it will change how we live, work, travel, entertain, and more.

From connected homes and connected cars to smart buildings and transportation, every aspect of our lives will be affected by the increasing ability of consumers, businesses, and governments to connect to and control everything around them.

Imagine “smart mirrors” that allow you to digitally try on clothes. Assembly line sensors that can detect even the smallest decrease in efficiency and determine when crucial equipment needs to be repaired or replaced. GPS-guided agricultural equipment that can plant, fertilize, and harvest crops. Fitness trackers that allow users to transmit data to their doctors.

It’s not science fiction. This “next Industrial Revolution” is happening as we speak. It’s so big that it could mean new revenue streams for your company and new opportunities for you. The only question is: Are you fully up to speed on the IoT?

After months of researching and reporting this exploding trend, John Greenough and Jonathan Camhi of BI Intelligence have put together an essential report on the IoT that explains the exciting present and the fascinating future of the Internet of Things. It covers how the IoT is being implemented today, where the new sources of opportunity will be tomorrow and how 16 separate sectors of the economy will be transformed over the next 20 years.

The report gives a thorough outlook on the future of the Internet of Things, including the following big picture insights:

IoT devices connected to the Internet will more than triple by 2020, from 10 billion to 34 billion. IoT devices will account for 24 billion, while traditional computing devices (e.g. smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, etc.) will comprise 10 billion.

Nearly $6 trillion will be spent on IoT solutions over the next five years.

Businesses will be the top adopter of IoT solutions because they will use IoT to 1) lower operating costs; 2) increase productivity; and 3) expand to new markets or develop new product offerings.

Governments will be the second-largest adopters, while consumers will be the group least transformed by the IoT.

And when you dig deep into the report, you’ll get the whole story in a clear, no-nonsense presentation:

The complex infrastructure of the Internet of Things distilled into a single ecosystem

The most comprehensive breakdown of the benefits and drawbacks of mesh (e.g. ZigBee, Z-Wave, etc.), cellular (e.g. 3G/4G, Sigfox, etc.), and internet (e.g. Wi-Fi, Ethernet, etc.) networks

The important role analytics systems, including edge analytics, cloud analytics, will play in making the most of IoT investments

The sizable security challenges presented by the IoT and how they can be overcome

The four powerful forces driving IoT innovation, plus the four difficult market barriers to IoT adoption

Complete analysis of the likely future investment in the critical IoT infrastructure: connectivity, security, data storage, system integration, device hardware, and application development

In-depth analysis of how the IoT ecosystem will change and disrupt 16 different industries

To get your copy of this invaluable guide to the IoT universe, choose one of these options:

Subscribe to an ALL-ACCESS Membership with BI Intelligence and gain immediate access to this report AND over 100 other expertly researched deep-dive reports, subscriptions to all of our daily newsletters, and much more. >> START A MEMBERSHIP Purchase the report and download it immediately from our research store. >> BUY THE REPORT

The choice is yours. But however you decide to acquire this report, you've given yourself a powerful advantage in your understanding of the fast-moving world of the IoT.

