Sierra Club Slams Jamie Dimon For Financing A Coal Company

Jamie Dimon may be king of the world in the eyes of Barack Obama, but you know who holds him in a slightly less high regard? The Sierra Club.



Take that Jamie.

The environmental group is peeved with Mr. Dimon because, in their opinion, he isn’t walking the walk on environmentalism. Dimon talks a big game about corporate responsibility, but horror of horrors, JP Morgan is financing coal company Massey Energy, one of the country’s worst environmental offenders, according to the Sierra Club.

This is pretty much a compliment to Dimon. Obviously everyone already thinks he’s at the top of Wall Street, but getting singled out by the Sierra Club for not being green enough, well, that really solidifies it, no?



