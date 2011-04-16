News Corp. Offers Sienna Miller $150,000+ To Settle Phone Hacking Suit

Photo: AP

As the News of the World phone hacking scandal continues to produce arrests, it is also playing out in the courts.News Corp. offered Sienna Miller more than $150,000 to settle her suit.



The Layer Cake star is one of 20 celebrities and politicians suing the company after an investigation revealed the reported invasions of privacy.

Miller’s representation said she had not decided whether or not to accept the deal.

Michael Silverleaf, News International ‘s lawyer, argued the court should dismiss the suit regardless of the Miller’s decision because the offer is more than she can expect to receive even if an eventual ruling is in her favour.

The star’s choice will guide the rest of the cases, which are set to be heard starting next month.

