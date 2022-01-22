TikTok star Sienna Mae Gomez says allegations she groped Jack Wright without his consent are ‘harmful and untrue’

Sienna Mae Gomez denied allegations first in a June 2021 video. Sienna Mae Gomez/YouTube

TikTok star Sienna Mae Gomez denied allegations she inappropriately touched fellow influencer Jack Wright.

Wright said Gomez acted inappropriately on numerous occasions and groped him while he was “passed out.”

In a statement to NBC News, a representative for Gomez said the allegations were “harmful and untrue.”

TikTok star Sienna Mae Gomez denied allegations of inappropriate touching leveled against her by fellow TikTok star Jack Wright, who accused her of groping him without consent, NBC News reported Saturday.

As Insider previously reported, Wright on Thursday uploaded a 17-minute video titled “what sienna mae did to me.” The video followed months of speculation about the influencers, who currently are both 18, after Wright’s friend last year publicly accused Gomez of sexually assaulting Wright in posts to social media.

The two had regularly appeared in each other’s TikTok videos, leading many fans to believe they were romantically involved. Wright has 9 million followers, while Gomez has 14.8 million. The two met in high school and later reconnected, Wright said in the video.

At the time, Gomez denied the allegations and Wright had not publicly commented on the matter, Insider reported.

But in his video Thursday, Wright said Gomez on numerous occasions made sexual advances that were unwanted. On one occasion, Wright alleged Gomez got “completely naked” and straddled him. On another occasion, Wright said he was “passed out” when Gomez got on top of him and groped him.

“She would break into my house and when I was sound asleep, she would come into my room and I’d wake up to her hand in my pants,” he said in the video.

In a statement to NBC News, a representative for Gomez “unequivocally” denied the allegations, and said Wright was “reframing” history and making statements that were “harmful and untrue.”

“There has been no police investigation — not even a police report to our knowledge — no charges, no private lawsuit and no contact between Sienna and Jack or their respective legal teams in many months,” the representative told NBC News.

The representative for Gomez accused Wright of attempting to “slander” Gomez, per the NBC News report.

“His latest falsehoods in the highly edited video show that once again Jack is making a calculated action to hinder, hurt and harm not only Sienna’s reputation and livelihood, but her as an individual human being as well,” the representative told the outlet.