TikTok star Sienna Mae Gomez has lost 1 million followers since she was accused of sexual assault by Jack Wright

Jack Wright (left) and Sienna Mae Gomez (right) Sienna Gomez/YouTube

18-year-old TikToker Sienna Mae Gomez has lost 1 million followers in just over a week.

It follows accusations that she sexually assaulted her former friend and collaborator Jack Wright.

Gomez denied the allegations shortly after they were made by Wright in a YouTube video.

TikTok star Sienna Mae Gomez has lost 1 million followers after being accused of sexual assault by her fellow influencer and former collaborator Jack Wright.

On January 20, Wright — who currently has over 10 million TikTok followers — posted a 17-minute YouTube video titled, “what sienna mae did to me.” Wright described four interactions in which he said Gomez had crossed boundaries and touched him without his consent.

Gomez denied the accusations in a statement to Insider at the time, and in a lengthy blog post published on January 22.

She wrote, “All Jack and I ever did was kiss. I have never seen, felt or touched him naked. We spent several nights at the Hype House together but I never grabbed him asleep or awake. Yet I’m still being called a ‘rapist’ across the internet by those who don’t understand the meaning of the word.”

According to figures from social-analytics tracker Social Blade, Gomez lost 100,000 TikTok followers by the day after Wright’s video, and went on to lose between 100,000 and 200,000 daily followers for the next five days.

Now, 11 days later, Gomez’s follower count has fallen by 1 million, from 14.9 million to 13.9 million. Wright’s video has been viewed over 19.5 million times.

Gomez has not uploaded any new videos on her TikTok account since the day before Wright’s YouTube video. Her YouTube channel, which has 351,000 subscribers, has also been dormant since then.

Wright and Gomez, both 18, rose to TikTok fame in early 2020. They first met when they were in high school, and reconnected after both growing a TikTok following. In October 2020, the pair began posting content together, often kissing, cuddling and dancing, leading fans to speculate they were dating. They ever publicly confirmed the relationship, and have since both stated that they were just friends.

On May 30, 2021, one of Wright’s friends, Mason Rizzo, publicly accused Gomez of sexually assaulting Wright, which Gomez denied in two YouTube videos at the time.

In the days following Rizzo’s initial allegation, Gomez lost over 600,000 TikTok followers. Earlier that year, she had been announced as part of the cast of Netflix’s “Hype House,” a reality show following a group of TikTokers who were part of a content collective of the same name. When the show was released on January 7, 2022, Gomez barely featured in the show. In her blog post, she said this was at her request following Rizzo’s accusations against her “so that I did not have to re-live the online bullying.”

Wright had not explicitly addressed the accusations until his YouTube video, where he said Rizzo’s allegations were correct.

Neither Gomez nor Wright responded to Insider’s renewed request for comment.

