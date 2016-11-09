33 incredible, award-winning photos that will make you fall in love with the world

These pictures are worth more than a thousand words.

Based in Siena, Italy, the Siena International Photo Awards garner submissions from photographers in over 100 countries around the world. The winner receives €1,500 (about $1,666 USD) as well as the coveted Pangea Prize.

The subject matters range from landscapes to subtle portraits to dramatic encounters in the animal kingdom, with categories such as nature, sport, travel, architecture, and a student division for up-and-coming photographers under the age of 20.

Here are the first, second, and third place winners across 11 categories.

