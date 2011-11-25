Here's Why People Started Hammering Fridges Outside Siemens' Beijing Headquarters

Photo: M.I.C gadget

Siemens has a PR problem in China.The German conglomerate allegedly ignored customer complaints over defective refrigerators, which led to people protesting by hammering these appliances outside Siemens’ Beijing headquarters (via M.I.C gadget).



The tipping point came when the company ignored — and underestimated — complaints from Chinese Internet celebrity Luo Yonghao. The former English teacher says he made repeated online complaints about a lack of customer service over a refrigerator door that “does not shut tightly.” He then wrote about it on his microblog, which was the spark that lit what’s now known as the “refrigerator door shutting problem” scandal in China. Soon, other microbloggers expressed similar concerns and an anti-Siemens group was formed.

Yonghao and other angry customers decided to get the media involved by protesting — i.e., hammering refrigerators — in front of Siemens’ Beijing headquarters last Sunday.

The company didn’t respond, except for issuing “a statement via their official Sina Weibo account explaining that Siemens had given BSH home appliances the authority to produce, sell and even offer after-sales services for Siemens products in China” (via The Economic Observer).

