Siemens is buying a software company under pressure from activists for about $4 billion

It’s official: Siemens just announced its buying the semiconductor-design software company Mentor Graphics for $37.25 billion in cash, or about $4 billion.

That’s a 21% premium to Mentor’s closing price Friday, and values the Oregon-based company at about $4.5 billion, including debt.

“Siemens is acquiring Mentor as part of its Vision 2020 concept to be the Benchmark for the New Industrial Age,” Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser said in a statement. “It’s a perfect portfolio fit to further expand our digital leadership and set the pace in the industry.”

Kaesar has made it a priority to sell off core units to boost profitability since taking control in 2013.

Mentor Graphics, meanwhile, has been fending off interest from activist investors for years. Carl Icahn fought and won a proxy fight to get three board seats, which he won in 2011 but later exited the trade. Elliott Management in September reported a stake in the company, saying the shares were deeply undervalued, according to Reuters.

Reuters reported last month that Mentor Graphics was working with Bank of America Corp to explore strategic alternatives, including a sale.

Here’s the press release:

Siemens is further building its Vision 2020 to shape Digital Industrial Enterprise by expanding its unique portfolio for industrial software. Siemens and Mentor Graphics (NASDAQ: MENT) (“Mentor”) today announced that they have entered into a merger agreement under which Siemens will acquire Mentor for $37.25 per share in cash, which represents an enterprise value of $4.5 billion. The offer price represents a 21% premium to Mentor’s closing price on November 11, 2016, the last trading day prior to the announcement. Mentor’s Board of Directors approved and declared advisable the merger agreement, and Mentor’s Board of Directors recommends the approval and adoption of the merger agreement by the holders of shares of Mentor common stock. Mentor shareholder Elliott Management has committed to support the transaction. This acquisition decisively extends Siemens’ leading Digital Enterprise Software portfolio with Mentor’s well established electronics IC and systems design, simulation and manufacturing solutions. These capabilities are essential for today’s smart connected products such as autonomous vehicles. The combination provides mechanical, thermal, electronic and embedded software tools which will allow Siemens’ customers to further accelerate their innovation, drive production efficiencies and optimise the operation of their products in the field. Now, for the first time, quality, efficiency, flexibility, safety and speed can be optimised across technical domains, throughout the entire lifecycle and for the entire extended enterprise. “Siemens is acquiring Mentor as part of its Vision 2020 concept to be the Benchmark for the New Industrial Age. It’s a perfect portfolio fit to further expand our digital leadership and set the pace in the industry,” said Joe Kaeser, President and CEO of Siemens AG. “With Mentor, we’re acquiring an established technology leader with a talented employee base that will allow us to supplement our world-class industrial software portfolio. It will complement our strong offering in mechanics and software with design, test and simulation of electrical and electronic systems,” said Klaus Helmrich, member of the Managing Board of Siemens. Mentor is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, U.S., and has employees in 32 countries worldwide. In its fiscal year ended January 31, 2016, Mentor had over 5,700 employees and generated revenue of approximately $1.2 billion with an adjusted operating margin of 20.2%. Siemens expects these attractive margins to continue in the future and contribute significantly to the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software business of Siemens Digital Factory (DF) Division, which Mentor will join. Mentor serves a large, diverse customer base of marquee systems companies and IC/semiconductors companies with over 14,000 global accounts across communications, computer, consumer electronics, semiconductor, networking, aerospace, multimedia, and transportation industries. Mentor is viewed as a global leader in strategic industry segments including IC design, test and manufacturing; electronic systems design and analysis; and emerging markets including automotive electronics. “Combining Mentor’s technology leadership and deep customer relationships with Siemens’ global scale and resources will better enable us to serve the growing needs of our customers, and unlock additional significant opportunities for our employees,” said Walden C. Rhines, chairman and CEO of Mentor. “Siemens is an ideal partner with financial depth and stability, and their resources and additional investment will allow us to innovate even faster and accelerate our vision of creating top-to-bottom automated design solutions for electronic systems. We are excited to join the Siemens family, as it is clear they share the same values and focus on customer success, and are pleased that this transaction provides immediate and certain value to our stockholders.” Siemens expects to achieve synergies through a combination of revenue growth and anticipated margin expansion, with a total EBIT impact of over €100 million within 4 years from closing the transaction. Additionally, the transaction is expected to be EPS accretive within three years from closing. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected in Q2 of calendar 2017. Mentor will be part of the PLM software business of Siemens’ DF Division. DF is the industry leader in automation technology and a leading provider of PLM software. “By adding Mentor’s electronic design automation solutions and talented experts to our team, we’re greatly enhancing our core competencies for product design that creates a very precise digital twin of any smart product and production line,” noted Helmrich.”

