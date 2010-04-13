US

Siegel And Shiller Spar Over The Huge Double Dip Question

Gregory White

Prof. Jeremy Siegel and Prof. Robert Shiller both spoke on CNBC today on whether or not we were headed for a double dip recession. Siegel doesn’t see a chance of one, while Shiller is worried about global confidence levels cracking and crushing the recovery.

  • 0:20 Siegel: There is no chance of a double dip recession and the numbers show it
  • 1:30 Shiller: He’s concerned about a double dip, because confidence has been impacted worldwide
  • 3:00 Shiller: Global economy could be hit by collapse in confidence, and that is what will lead to the next downturn
  • 3:45 Siegel: Confidence may be down, but spending isn’t showing this problem, particularly in emerging economies

 

