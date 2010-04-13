Siegel And Shiller Spar Over The Huge Double Dip Question

Prof. Jeremy Siegel and Prof. Robert Shiller both spoke on CNBC today on whether or not we were headed for a double dip recession. Siegel doesn’t see a chance of one, while Shiller is worried about global confidence levels cracking and crushing the recovery.



0:20 Siegel: There is no chance of a double dip recession and the numbers show it

1:30 Shiller: He’s concerned about a double dip, because confidence has been impacted worldwide

3:00 Shiller: Global economy could be hit by collapse in confidence, and that is what will lead to the next downturn

3:45 Siegel: Confidence may be down, but spending isn’t showing this problem, particularly in emerging economies





