Siegel: 2010 Will Be Great For Stocks, And A Rate-Hike Will Only Cause A Two-Week Market Swoon

Wharton finance professor Jeremy Siegel is maintaining his uber-bullish stance for 2010.



In an interview last month, he said equities could gain easily gain 10% over the year.

That is despite an inevitable rate hike, which will scare stocks down for a week or two, before investors recognise the hike as a sign that the economy is improving.

Another thing to watch for, says the professor, is a downturn on the bonds market, as risk premium dissipates and rising interest rates hurt value.



