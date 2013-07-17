The Head Of Sasha And Malia Obama's Prestigious School Retires To Become An Organic Vegetable Farmer

The head of Washington, D.C.’s prestigious Sidwell Friends school — which currently counts Sasha and Malia Obama as students — will retire and become an organic vegetable grower, the school announced in a letter.



Tom Farquhar has been Sidwell Friends’ head of school since only 2010, the Washingtonian notes, but will leave the school when his contract expires at the end of the 2014-2015 school year. As Farquhar writes in his letter, he initially wanted to pursue organic vegetable growing after graduating college.

The Washingtonian writes that the summer is a “strategically savvy time to announce important changes at a high-profile school,” especially as Sidwell Friends is embroiled in a sex scandal involving a school psychologist that will go to trial next month. The prosecuting attorney has claimed that Sidwell officials were aware of the psychologist’s alleged inappropriate behaviour.

Aside from the Obama daughters, Sidwell currently educates Joe Biden’s grandchildren, according to the Washingtonian, and Chelsea Clinton and Al Gore III also attended the school.

