Ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell said she doesn’t have the ‘tiniest fraction’ to cover $4 billion in lawsuits from her bogus election-fraud claims

Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell in a December 2020 file photo. AP Photo/Ben Margot

Ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell said she doesn’t have the money to pay for lawsuits against her.

She faces over $US4 ($AU5) billion in defamation suits after claiming technology firms rigged the election.

Powell said this week she “doesn’t have the tiniest fraction of that amount of assets.”

Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell said she does not have a “fraction” of the funds to cover the looming lawsuits demanding vast sums as a consequence of her bogus claims that last year’s presidential election was rigged.

“We need a take-a-number system now for people who want to sue Sidney Powell who doesn’t have the tiniest fraction of that amount of assets – we could watch that check bounce to infinity and beyond,” she told the Pete Santilli show Wednesday, in a clip cited by The Independent.

Powell pushed multiple, baseless conspiracy theories after the election. They included that election-technology firm Dominion Voting Systems secretly aided a rival firm, Smartmatic, in a bid to steal the election from former President Donald Trump.

Trump fired Powell from his legal team days after she made the allegations in public.

Nonetheless, Powell fronted cases for other plaintiffs, attempting to force a change in the election results in Trump’s favor. All of those lawsuits failed.

Trump campaign officials warned Powell that her claims about Dominion and Smartmatic were false, legal filings would later show, though it did not stop her repeating the claims.

Dominion filed a $US1.3 ($AU2) billion defamation lawsuit against Powell in January, and Smartmatic filed a $US2.7 ($AU4) billion defamation lawsuit against Powell and others in February.

Eric Coomer, a Dominion employee who went into hiding following threats from election conspiracy theorists, also filed a defamation lawsuit against Powell, among others. Coomer’s suit did not specify an amount he is seeking.

In her interview Wednesday, Powell said that she would keep fighting the legal cases against her despite her lack of funds.

Powell countersued Dominion Voting Systems in September after she failed to have the suit thrown out, per a Bloomberg report.

In her filing against Dominion, she said the $US1.3 ($AU2) billion demand was “ludicrous,” and doubled down on her allegations that Dominion’s election activity contained “serious flaws and wrongdoing.”

Powell is seeking $US10 ($AU14) million in damages from Dominion.