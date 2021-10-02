Sidney Powell is on Donald Trump’s ‘no-go list,’ report says. Lawyer unwelcome at his properties and his advisers won’t put through her calls.

Former President Donald Trump’s team distanced itself from Sidney Powell in November 2020. Getty Images

Ex-Trump attorney Sidney Powell is now on the former president’s “no-go list,” according to The Daily Beast.

Sources say she’s banned from Trump properties, and advisers have deleted her phone number.

Powell is an outcast in Trumpworld as she faces potential disbarment and a $US1.3 ($AU2) billion defamation lawsuit.

Sidney Powell, the attorney who filed multiple lawsuits to overturn former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss, is now an outcast in Trump circles, according to The Daily Beast.

The attorney, who pushed QAnon conspiracy theories and promoted baseless election claims, is reportedly now on Trump’s “no-go list,” and advisers are working to rebuff Powell, sources familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast.

The sources told the media outlet that advisers have put her on an informal list of people to keep away from the former president and added that her phone calls would reportedly be rejected. One Trump lawyer told The Daily Beast that they had recently deleted her phone number.

Powell is also unwelcome at Trump’s properties, including his private clubs and offices, and advisers have been instructed to keep a lookout for her, the media outlet reported.

“Sidney is very much on the no-go list,” one of the sources told The Daily Beast. “Her problems right now do not need to be the [former] president’s problems.”

Powell is facing potential disbarment following a “frivolous” lawsuit seeking to decertify Michigan’s election results.

In August, a federal judge ordered sanctions against her and other lawyers for engaging in litigation practices that were “abusive and, in turn, sanctionable.” The judge formally requested that disciplinary bodies investigate whether she should have her law license revoked, Reuters reported and ordered that she attend classes on the ethical and legal requirements for filing legal claims.

Powell, who baselessly accused Dominion Voting Systems of manipulating the election, is also battling a $US1.3 ($AU2) billion defamation lawsuit, Insider previously reported.

The Trump team first distanced itself from Powell in November 2020 after she made multiple incorrect statements about the election voting process, The Guardian said.

President Donald Trump told aides in private that he thought attorney Sidney Powell was “crazy” but had still promoted her to his legal team as he challenged some presidential election results, Axios reported.