Director Sidney Lumet Dies At 86: Here Are His Top 5 Films

Director Sidney Lumet died this morning at the age of 86.
The legendary filmmaker and five-time Oscar winner passed away at his Manhattan home.
The 1957 court drama set an unmatched standard for real-time, small-setting films -- and won the Academy Award for Best Picture.
The hostage drama starring Al Pacino showed Lumet's penchant for dicing up media circuses, much like his next film...
The 1976 film scored Lumet a Best Director Oscar -- and still holds up as a critique of press and culture today.
The 1982 Paul Newman starrer was one of the actor's finest performances -- and it garnered 5 Oscar nominations.
