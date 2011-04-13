Newsweek Chairman Sidney Harman, 92, Has Died

The Daily Beast is reporting that Newsweek chairman Sidney Harman has died from complications from acute myeloid leukemia “at the young age of almost 93.”



Haman purchased Newsweek in 2010 after the Washington Post company put it on block.

After months of rumours and negotiations he merged the magazine with Tina Brown and Barry Diller’s Daily Beast this past November.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.