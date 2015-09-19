The retiring founder of an auto dealer will get $1 million a year for the rest of his life

Sidney DeBoer, executive chairman of auto dealer Lithia Motors, is retiring at the end of the year.

But DeBoer will still get paid $US1.05 million a year for the rest of his life paid in $US252,600 quarterly cash installments.

The folks over at Footnoted on Friday highlighted the lifetime compensation agreement between DeBoer and the company — which he founded in 1968 and took public in 1996 — effective January 1, 2016.

DeBoer also gets a $US42,000 a year car allowance paid for by the company.

DeBoer stepped down as CEO in May 2012, handing the job over to his son, Bryan. According the Mail Tribune of Medford, Oregon, DeBoer still works 60 to 70 hours a week and “handles 300 emails a day.”

Lithia is based in Medford and in 2014, recorded revenue of $US5.4 billion.

And as Footnoted pointed out, DeBoer is still the controlling shareholder in the company, owning about 52% of the company’s voting shares.

