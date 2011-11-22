Sidney Crosby Makes His Long-Awaited Return To The Ice Tonight

Photo: AP

He’s BACK!It’s been 320 days since Sidney Crosby laced his skates for an NHL game. But Monday night marks the return of “Sid the Kid” for the Pittsburgh Penguins.



Needless to say, Pittsburgh is fairly energized.

“It’s an excitement around here that you can’t compare to anything else,” former Penguins player Phil Borque told USA Today. “It’s like a Game 7 of a Stanley Cup Final. That kind of buzz.”

That’s a lot of buzz for game 21 of the regular season. But it’s not everyday the best player in the game returns from a nearly yearlong absence.

Over 250 media members have been credentialed to cover Crosby’s return from a concussion he suffered – and obviously struggled to recover from – Jan. 5 when the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Victor Hedman sandwiched Crosby against the boards.

All eyes will no doubt be interested to see how Crosby responds to his first in-game contact in nearly a season.

