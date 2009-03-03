"Sideways" Director Grabs Borat, Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon For New Film

- Sideways writer-director Alexander Payne is rumoured to be working on a new film, Downsizing, set to star Sacha Baron Cohen, Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon and Sideways-alum Paul Giamatti. (Hollywood Elsewhere)
- Duck! Michael Bay is reportedly planning to film his remake of The Birds in 3-D. (Cinema Blend)
- Jason Bateman will join George Clooney and his Juno director, Jason Reitman, in the new film, Up in the Air. (Variety)
- Keira Knightly is set to star in the Fox Searchlight thriller Never Let Me Go, a cloning-themed film set to be directed by former music video helmer Mark Romanek. (Variety)
- Samuel L. Jackson, Abigail Breslin and Maria Bello have signed on for the indie drama, Rape: A Love Story, based on a Joyce Carol Oates novella about a woman who is brutally raped and stalked by the perpetrators. Jackson will play the policeman protecting her and Breslin will be the rape victim’s daughter, who witnessed the attack. (Variety)
- Former Gilmore Girl Alexis Bledel will check into ER for its two-hour series finale (People)
- Production on season two of TNT’s drama Leverage will move from Los Angeles to Portland (PW)
- Stop sending tubes of lipstick to NBC. After Lipstick Jungle’s Lindsay Price was cast in The Witches of Eastwick pilot last week, her co-star Kim Raver just joined the pilot for Shonda Rimes war-correspondent drama, Inside the Box. Brooke Shields, we imagine, is still keeping her options open. Let it go, Brooke. (THR)
- Alyssa Milano, meanwhile, is set to play a successful lawyer in an untitled Warner Bros. comedy pilot (THR)
