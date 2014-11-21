A Woman Walked Around Mumbai For 10 Hours In A Short Skirt And Tight Top And Wasn't Catcalled Once

You probably remember that video of a woman who walked for 10 hours around New York and was harassed and catcalled by men on the street the whole time.

That video, launched by Hollaback, a campaign dedicated to ending street harassment, has spawned several imitations all over the world.

In India, however, there was a different outcome. IndieTube, a local broadcaster, produced this video of a woman walking for 10 hours in the streets of Mumbai, a city that has a certain infamy when it comes to harassment of women (a CNN reporter was almost raped on TV here in 2008). In 10 hours, the woman was not catcalled a single time. We first saw the video on Business Insider India.

The video is going viral on the subcontinent: in 10 days, it hit more than 2 million views. Here it is:

