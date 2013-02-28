Horrifying Side-By-Side Photos Show How Beijing Will Completely Disappear In Smog

We have for some time now talked about China’s extremely high pollution levels.



A Chinese environmental watchdog refused to reveal the results of a study on pollution “on grounds of state secrecy”, according to The Guardian.

Bill Bishop, author of Sinocism, tweeted out two images of Beijing’s central business district today. In one photo, the buildings disappear, shrouded in smog. In the other photo, taken six weeks ago, the CBD looks like any other city.

Photo: Bill Bishop

Follow Bill Bishop on Twitter @niubi

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.