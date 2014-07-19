Stunning Side-By-Side Images Show How Much Vancouver Has Changed In 25 Years

Vancouver home prices were up 6.1% on the year in June, but down 1% month-over-month. It is also the most expensive Canadian city, for the second year running.

We reached out to Vancouver’s Planning Department for photos of the same areas in Vancouver 25 years apart. The images on the top show Vancouver in 1978, while the images below show the city in 2003.

The image from 2003 shows a sign pointing to Granville Street. A number of structures from 1978 still stand today but there’s been a stunning growth in the number of high-rises.

This panorama shows sections of the Granville street area

There’s been a sharp increase in the number of shiny high-rises and boats in the marina.

Here’s the panorama.

And another panorama from a different part of the city.

